Burna Boy Says His Relationship With Stefflon Don Isn’t a Publicity Stunt

Burna Boy is absolutely in love with Stefflon Don.

The Nigerian singer made this clear during a recent chat with Beats 1 radio show during which he revealed his plans to have children with the famous rapper.

“It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.,” he said, per LIB.

He continued, “It’s lovely (being with Stefflon Don) I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone.”

And fans wish them well!