Burna Boy Says He’s Done Posting Personal Tweets: ‘I’m Too Real for this App’

Burna Boy think Twitter is not a safe place for him to thrive.

The singer took to his page today to announce that he is done making personal tweets, and this came one day after he dismissed Reekado Banks’ career, following the latter polite request for a sing-off.

“This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family,” said Burna in his emotional reaction to the backlash he has been receiving ever since.

He continued, “Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my Life. Peace and Love.”

