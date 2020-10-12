Burna Boy Reveals His Mother Had Major Surgery, Reason He was Initially Silent on #EndSARS Protests

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Burna Boy Reveals His Mother Had Major Surgery, Reason He was Initially Silent on #EndSARS Protests

Burna Boy has revealed why he was initially quiet the first few days after the #EndSARS campaign kicked off on social media before heading to the streets.

The singer and social activist took to Twitter to reveal that his mother, Bose Ogulu, underwent a serious surgery last week and the focus was on her recovery at that time.

Tweeting concerning the happenings of the last few days, Burna Boy advised folks not to jump to conclusion on matters they know nothing about given that he was called out by various tweeps for his inactions with many soliciting that his songs not be played at the nationwide protests.

, ,

Related Posts

Nigerians Defend Davido After His Meeting With the IG of Police

October 12, 2020

BBNaija’s Venita Forbids Cousin, Neo’s Relationship with Vee

October 12, 2020

Alex Ekubo Receives Range Rover Gift After Buying Mum a Car

October 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply