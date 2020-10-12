Burna Boy Reveals His Mother Had Major Surgery, Reason He was Initially Silent on #EndSARS Protests

Burna Boy has revealed why he was initially quiet the first few days after the #EndSARS campaign kicked off on social media before heading to the streets.

The singer and social activist took to Twitter to reveal that his mother, Bose Ogulu, underwent a serious surgery last week and the focus was on her recovery at that time.

Tweeting concerning the happenings of the last few days, Burna Boy advised folks not to jump to conclusion on matters they know nothing about given that he was called out by various tweeps for his inactions with many soliciting that his songs not be played at the nationwide protests.

I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests . My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! i am not about that “put it all out on social media” life.We decided the focus must solely be on this protest. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

In life before you reach conclusions it’s always good to check as you don’t know what people are going through . Play whatever song you like at these Protests but Let’s just keep fighting Together. Follow @protectng2020 we are here to help#sarsmustend #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

Everyone that needs data to stay online please reach out to @protectng2020 we’re trying to get more info on arrested protesters #SARSMUSTEND — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

