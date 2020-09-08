Burna Boy Reveals He’s the First Nigerian to Receive Man United New Kit

Burna Boy has taken to his Twitter to show off the new kit recently launched by the prestigious football club, Manchester United.

“Honoured to be one of the first to receive this #NEWKITALERT #READYFORTHENOISE,” said the Nigerian superstar in his post, and he also tagged the club, which quickly retweeted the photos.

Manchester United has also shared new posts announcing the kit to their followers.

See the posts below:

Thanks for the seal of approval, Becks — we'll take it from here 👀 Presenting our new @adidasfootball 2020/21 third shirt, out now.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

