Burna Boy Reveals He Has PTSD After #LekkiMassacre

Burna Boy has revealed that he has been down with Post Truamatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) ever since the tragic #LekkiMassaacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The singer and activist stated that he has been unable to catch a wink of sleep after that level of violence, noting that whenever he closes his eyes, all he sees is the Lekki Toll Gate.

Burna Boy took to Twitter to tweet;

“I have not slept since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of violence bad death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me”.

We hope everyone experiencing any form of mental illness as a result of the current happenings in the country, get the help they need.

