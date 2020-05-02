Burna Boy Reportedly Signs Sister, Nissi, to Own Label

Burna Boy may have signed his sister, Nissi, to his record label.

The news was first shared on Twitter by @ajuicygeorge who claimed that the Odogwu crooner brought Nissi on to his Spaceship record label.

While he did not expressly confirm this story, Burna retweeted the story with a caption that read: Local port harcourt girl @NissiNation.”

And Nissi retweeted her brother’s post, without comment.

Check it out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

