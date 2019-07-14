Burna Boy on the Southeasterner’s Taste in Music: “They Only Like Their Own”

So Burna Boy thinks an average southeasterner loves to listen only to music by southeasterners.

The BET Award winner made this sweeping generalisation during a recent interview with Julie Adenuga, in which he spoke about his 2014 concert in the southeastern region. He said:

“That’s the first time I did a show in a stadium in the eastern part of Nigeria, where it is like they only like their own people. So if you cross over there, then like you’ve popped. Like I’ve never seen nothing in my life, I didn’t even think it was [a] real thing that could happen.”

See the video below:

