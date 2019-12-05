This year’s edition of the Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge promises to be super exciting as an array of Superstars are set to thrill the crowd at the event.

The Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge, which is a blend of sports and entertainment has over the years stood out for providing nonstop fun and entertainment.

This year’s edition promises to be even more fun with Grammy nominated star Burna Boy, Naira Marley, D’banj, Teni, Pasuma, 9ice, Slimcase, CDQ, Victor AD, Chinko Ekun, Erigga and other Top artistes and entertainers are set to bring electrifying energy to the event.

The Edition will be a remarkable one as Broda Shaggi will be co-hosting alongside the delectable Host Kiibati Bankole, while Shody ‘The Turn Up King’ will serve the crowd some scintillating experience as the hype man.

DATE: 7th December 2019

VENUE: Waterfront, Eko Atlantic, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

TIME: 6pm

TICKETS: Visit www.celebrityfc.ng or at the Venue.

Regular – 1k

VIP – 10k

VVIP – 30k

NB: All EPL Matches shall be aired, most importantly the Manchester Derby & the most sought after Boxing Match CRUIS vs Anthony Joshua.

It is a place to be…..