Burna Boy inspires Diddy’s open letter to Africa

Rap mogul Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, has written an open letter to Africa.

In the letter posted on his official Twitter handle, the Bad Boy Record label boss thanked Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy for being the inspiration behind the letter, which according to him was long overdue.

Diddy, who produced Burna Boy’s song ‘Real Life’ featuring Stormzy, reminded Africans of the enormous potentials in working together.

He wrote:

Dear Africa,

You have been heavy on my mind and my heart … I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way.

But during this time we’ve had off, God blessed me to get a call from my brother, Burna Boy.

He’s the first African artist I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music.

I think it’s so important we all make it our mission to build a bridge to the motherland. Let’s continue to uplift and build with our brothers and sisters. It’s what THEY fear the most… Strength in numbers. Love, your brother Diddy. See y’all soon! #BlackUnity #TWICEASTALL

