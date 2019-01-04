Burna Boy wants you all to know that he is not sorry for calling out the organisers of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, who he had qualms with for printing his name in small fonts.

Recall that the “Ye” singer’s name was included on the lineup of performers for the 2019 festival, a list which includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Burna Boy. While the top American acts were noted as headliners, Burna Boy was confirmed as a performer, which was why his name was printed in small letters.

But Burna has a problem with this arrangement. “I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small on your bill. I am an African giant. I will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means,” he wrote, and then urged them to fix this.

His rant stirred nationwide outrage, with many people accusing him of being rude. But Burna says he is only speaking for the creative African artistes who are often belittled by international organisations.

“I represent a whole generation of solid African creatives going global, not the soft, low esteem Africans with the slave mentality,” he said, adding, “Nothing I say comes from a place of pride or any sense of entitlement, it comes from my vision of the future of Africa, not just African music.”

See his note below: