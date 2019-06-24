Burna Boy Endorses Mum’s Powerful BET Awards Speech

Burna Boy is so lucky to have Bose Ogulu as his mother.

Last night the singer won the Best Internation Act at the 2019 BET Awards, beating the likes of AKA, Aya Namakura, Mr. Eazi, and many others. And since he was not present when the category was announced, his mother Ogulu took to the stage to accept the trophy on his behalf, during which she delivered a short rousing speech that got everyone on their feet, applauding her.

“Every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you were anything else,” she said, after adding that it’s what she believed Burna would have told everyone present.

And Burna agrees.

The multi-award-winning singer has just shared the same message with his 1.4 million followers. See below:

“Every black person should please remember that You were Africans before you were anything else” -Mama Burna #BETAwards — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 24, 2019