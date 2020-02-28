Burna Boy drops new single, Odogwu

Still on a roll from a successful 2019 with his Grammy-nomination and performance at the BRITS award 2020, rave of the moment Burna Boy has just dropped his latest track titled, ‘Odogwu.’

The song marks the first track of 2020 for the Nigerian singer-songwriter who has been on a dizzying run since releasing his third and fourth studio albums ‘Outside’ and ‘African Giant’ over the past three years.

In the song, Burna – not one to glory in modesty – rites about his successes, penning lyrics like:

“The diamond shinning on every ring you see” as well as a catchy hooks like, “Say na who they draw the map eho / you are looking at the champion” and “Where they girls na shaky nyansh eho / Wey the person, wey the cash e ooo.”

The ‘Gbona’ crooner also changed his twitter display picture to the visual of the song while tweeting about the new single.

