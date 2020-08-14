Burna Boy Drops New Diddy-Produced Single, “Real Life”, Feat. Stormzy

Burna Boy is back with new single, Real Life, featuring Stormzy.

The song was produced by rap mogul, Diddy, who had awesome things to say about the single in the intro. “The music you makin’ is life,” Diddy says at the beginning. “It’s like new life. It’s important for me to understand the state of mind and the life you live and where you’re at right now.”

And this comes after news surfaced that Diddy would be producing Burna’s new album. What their video conferencing below in which he told the Nigerian superstar that he’s going for the album of the year.

Diddy to Burna: “You know you’re going for album of the year, you feel me, not going for no African…” Our African Giant is now Twice As Tall 🦍 pic.twitter.com/BZWe1jUHSf — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) August 13, 2020

And listen to Real Life below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

