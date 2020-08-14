Burna Boy Drops New Diddy-Produced Single, “Real Life”, Feat. Stormzy

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Burna Boy Drops New Diddy-Produced Single, “Real Life”, Feat. Stormzy

Burna Boy is back with new single, Real Life, featuring Stormzy.

The song was produced by rap mogul, Diddy, who had awesome things to say about the single in the intro. “The music you makin’ is life,” Diddy says at the beginning. “It’s like new life. It’s important for me to understand the state of mind and the life you live and where you’re at right now.”

And this comes after news surfaced that Diddy would be producing Burna’s new album. What their video conferencing below in which he told the Nigerian superstar that he’s going for the album of the year.

And listen to Real Life below:

Related Posts

ICYMI: Sinach, Kanye West Nominated for Dove Awards

August 14, 2020

Is Brooklyn Beckham Already Married to Nicole Peltz?

August 14, 2020
Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Throws Epic Shade at Ex-husband, Kevin Hunter

August 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply