Burna Boy Dragged for Filth by Wizkid Fc and It’s Messy: See How it all Went Down

Burna Boy is catching a lot of flak on Twitter for tweeting about his live rehearsals at a time when Wizkid was performing live on YouTube.

In case you missed it: Wizkid was featured by YouTube Originals for their yesterday’s A Day in the Live, where the Nigerian superstar performed his hit songs, including “Ojuelegba.”

While Nigerians celebrates him, Burna Boy hopped on his page to brag about his 2012 live performance. “No be today,” the self-professed Africa Giant tweeted.

And folks have been dragging him ever since.

See the violence on the TL:

