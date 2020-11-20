Burna Boy Dragged for Filth by Wizkid Fc and It’s Messy: See How it all Went Down

Burna Boy is catching a lot of flak on Twitter for tweeting about his live rehearsals at a time when Wizkid was performing live on YouTube.

In case you missed it: Wizkid was featured by YouTube Originals for their yesterday’s A Day in the Live, where the Nigerian superstar performed his hit songs, including “Ojuelegba.”

While Nigerians celebrates him, Burna Boy hopped on his page to brag about his 2012 live performance. “No be today,” the self-professed Africa Giant tweeted.

This is me in Port Harcourt rehearsing in 2012 with my “then” Band. NO BE TODAY. Burna Boy Live: Band Rehearsals https://t.co/AqEAsVCRCY via @YouTube — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 19, 2020

And folks have been dragging him ever since.

See the violence on the TL:

Your confidence does not match your talent because what is this insecurity. Let Wizkid have his night fgs — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 19, 2020

Burna do live yesterday night nobody notice werey pic.twitter.com/Xxh1HU1GvR — HEAD OF STATE 💀🦅 (@Headofstatesz) November 19, 2020

Man You're Talented, Wiz fucks with you big time… Majority of FC are beginning to fuck with you… You might not mean any harm or sub

But this is a wrong timing — Talk Is Cheap (@Wizkid_Only) November 19, 2020

Burna is so so insecure.

He's too talented to be this insecure — Marvellous👑 (@Marveyr) November 19, 2020

Burna its a pity,you can't match Wizkid and Davido level.even if you release you next album Twice as fat, you can't reach their level.😂 — Davidson (@ChukwuAnezi) November 19, 2020

This guy’s insecurity >>>>>>😪

For someone who makes good music, the insecurity is top tier. pic.twitter.com/8hbungthcx — Your favourite Ilesha Boy👴🏽 (@_Atewo_) November 19, 2020

You are too talented to be this insecure — maryanne (@mayyryy) November 19, 2020

