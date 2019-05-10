Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & More to Headline Afro Nation Ghana Festival

After a sensational run with the sold-out Afro Nation Portugal, the team is ready to bring the greatest festival experience back to Africa.

As a small teaser for those anticipating the festival, Afro Nation Ghana has announced its first wave of performers to grace the stage in December.

We can expect to be thrilled by headlining acts like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Alkaline, Davido, Shatta Wale,and Stonebwoy. Other artistes on the bill are Kidi, Kuami Eugene, La Meme Gang, Naira Marley, NOT3S, Teni, The Compozers, Wendy Shay, Yemi Alade, and Yxng Bane. Amplifying the sound will be renowned DJs Distruction Boyz, DJ Obi, and DJ Vyrusky.

Get ready for the most lit music festival Africa has ever seen. Afro Nation Ghana will hold from the 27th to 30th of December, 2019, at Laboma Beach, Accra, Ghana.

The festival is produced by Event Horizon, Catalyst, Smade, and Rave Marketing Solutions in partnership with Mustard Media, Creative Nerds, Ticket Arena, and Travel Republic.

For tickets and information, visit www.afronationghana.com