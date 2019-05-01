Burna Boy is forever grateful to his mother for discouraging him from signing any sort of deal with an international record label.

The singer shared this in an emotional Instagram post in which he hinted that his colleagues who copped such deals are going through hell, that these international labels are squeezing the life out of the artistes.

“I feel so sorry for all you Nigerian [artists] jumping into these international deals,” he wrote, adding, “You guys don’t know what you are doing. I will be forever thankful to my manager/mother for making sure I will never be an international victim.”

He continued, “I feel very bad for every single one of you. I’m hearing some really scary shit out here. I’m so sad for y’all.”

See his post below: