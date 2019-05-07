Burna Boy Comes Under Fire for Dissing Nigerian Artistes Yet Again

Burna Boy is catching a lot of flak on social media, again.

The drama started after the singer took to his Instagram to dismiss other artistes’ YouTube successes, claiming that those who have great views on the streaming platform aren’t necessarily ‘talented.’

“This remains shit be making people think they’re actually talented,” he ranted, adding, If joke things like ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Gangnam Style’ can do more numbers than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected cus of your streaming numbers.”

He continued, “Everyone with real working brains knows what is a joke and what is real.”

This is not the first time he would be mocking his colleagues, and it is why folks are dragging him for filth on Twitter. See some of the responses below:

If Burna Boy is acting like a demigod cos he had just one great year then we really need to put some respect on Wizkid and Davido's name cos those guys have had great years and they didn't lose their shit like this. — Olumide O.G (@OlumideOG) May 7, 2019

I blame soundcity awards for d way burna boy is misbehaving,.. dem bitches pack all my wizkid awards nd gave it to dis 2nd hand fela — Here 4 Wizkid🦄 (@bashir_zaynab1) May 7, 2019

Burna Boy is a Motherfvcking hypocrite and an insecured fraud.

He should STFU and mind his bus. Mayor posted the 1st picture and Burna replied him with the 2nd picture. Mayor hit back with the 3rd picture.

The 4th picture was when Burna Boy celebrated Gbona 7.5m YouTube views. pic.twitter.com/5ox8oJg4IU — IMAM ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 7, 2019

You people hyped Burna Boy so much he thinks he’s a musical genius lmao. Mans steady saying shit . — Deji (@felakinging) May 7, 2019

Burna Boy is calling Baby Shark and Gagnam style nonsense because he can’t zanku to it?

Lmao this guy overrates himself sha. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) May 7, 2019