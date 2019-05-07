Burna Boy Comes Under Fire for Dissing Nigerian Artistes Yet Again

Burna Boy is catching a lot of flak on social media, again.

The drama started after the singer took to his Instagram to dismiss other artistes’ YouTube successes, claiming that those who have great views on the streaming platform aren’t necessarily ‘talented.’

“This remains shit be making people think they’re actually talented,” he ranted, adding, If joke things like ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Gangnam Style’ can do more numbers than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected cus of your streaming numbers.”

He continued, “Everyone with real working brains knows what is a joke and what is real.”

This is not the first time he would be mocking his colleagues, and it is why folks are dragging him for filth on Twitter. See some of the responses below:

