Burna Boy Celebrates Performing at the 2020 Brit Awards Ceremony

Last night, Burna Boy took over the stage at the Brit Awards 2020 ceremony held at the 02 Arena in London, and fans can’t stop talking about this.

The Nigerian superstar performed his hit single, Anybody, at the event, which many people rocked to, and he later took to his social media to talk about how glad he was for that opportunity.

“Performing “Own it” Live for the First time was a real Vibe!” he wrote.

Performing “Own it” Live for the First time was a real Vibe!!! 💨💨 #Brits2020 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) February 18, 2020

Check out his performance with Stormzy below:

Meanwhile, check out the moment he showed up on the red carpet: