Burna Boy Blocks Shade Ladipo on Twitter for Calling Him Selfish

Burna Boy wasted no time in blocking Shade Ladipo after she took to Twitter to note that she wasn’t surprised the singer is yet to lend his voice to the viral #EndSARS protest happening nationwide.

The media girl had taken to her Twitter account to post a message, shading the self-acclaimed African Giant directly for refusing to step up despite his constant mention of the issue in the past.

She wrote;

“Anyone who is surprised that Burna Boy isn’t involved in these protest is a learner Burna Boy is a product, he’s not an Activist He’s as selfish as they come … What you do with small will show what you will do with big #EndSars”.

Getting wind of the diss Shade Ladipo threw in direction, Burna Boy went on to block her eliciting further mockery from the Silverbird Television presenter.

