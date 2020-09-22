Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artiste with certified silver album in the UK

Afro-fusion superstar, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian artist with a certified silver album in the UK after his “African Giant” work reached the milestone.

Taking to his Instagram page @burnaboygram, the talented crooner expressed love to everyone that supported him.

“AFRICAN GIANT SILVER IN THE UK 🇬🇧 & OWN IT X2 PLATINUM.

“Shouts to my brudda Stormzy 🏆 and love to everyone that supports us. Go stream `REAL LIFE’ now,” he wrote.

A silver certification in the UK means an album has sold 60, 000 copies.

In continuation of wins for the ‘African Giant’ smash single, ‘Own It’ by Stormzy featuring Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran, reached two-time platinum certification for selling 600,000 copies.

Burna Boy had accepted a gold plaque for his 2018 single “On The Low’’. The gold plaque is for selling 100,000 (or more) copies.

His latest work, ‘Twice as Tall’ released in August, has received rave reviews with smash single such as ‘Way Too Big’, ‘Wonda’ and ‘Monsters You Made’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

