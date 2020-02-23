Burna Boy announces dates for ‘Twice as Tall’ world tour

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy, is set to hit the road once again in an unrelenting start to 2020.
The Grammy-nominated artiste will be embarking on a long run of shows that will take him across North America and Europe.
The Twice As Tall World Tour will kick off in May in Atlanta and will see Burna Boy playing concerts across the US, Canada, Norway, France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and more locations.
See a full list of tour dates below…
May 7th – Atlanta, GA – Roxy
May 9th – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival*
May 13th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
May 16th – San Francisco, CA – Masonic
May 18th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
May 20th – Denver, CO – Summit
May 22nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
May 23rd – Indianapolis, MN – Egyptian Room
May 28th – Boston, MA – House of Blues
May 29th – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
May 30th – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic*
May 31st – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
June 3rd – Miami, FL – Fillmore
June 6th – Houston, TX – NRG Arena
June 7th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
June 28th – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 30th – Oslo, Norway – Kadetten Festival
July 2nd – Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennee Festival
July 3rd – Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival
July 4th – London, UK – Wireless Festival
July 10th – Rotterdam, Netherlands – North See Jazz
July 12th – Liege, Belgium – Les Aredentes
July 16th – Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Festival
July 18th – Ferropolis, Germany – Melt Festival
July 18th – Almere, Netherlands – Oh My Festival
July 19th – Paris, France – Lollapalooza
July 31st – Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Festival
August 15th – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
August 29th – Antwerp, Belgium – Fire Is Gold
August 30th – Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival