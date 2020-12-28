Burna Boy and Davido Allegedly Exchange Blows in Ghana: VIDEO

A video has surfaced showing Davido in a fisticuffs with someone who had been alleged to be his nemesis, Burna Boy.

Recall that the singers have been embroiled in a beef after Burna claimed that Davido’s success was because of his father’s wealth, stirring response from veterans like Naeto C, who chastised Burna in this video.

Apparently, the beef has now reached an unhealthy level; the duo reportedly were in Ghana for an event, where things degenerated into a fight.

See the video below:

,

