Burna Boy, Alex Iwobi, on Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 List

Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list and Burna Boy and Alex Iwobi are among Nigerians to feature on the list.

The names were announced at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up in association in Johannesburg.

This year’s list has over 120 names, up from 90 last year, across four categories – business, technology, creatives and sport.

Afro-fusion singer and rave of the moment, Burna Boy was named in the creative category and Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi, Mohammed Salah (Egypt) and Pierre Aubameyang (Gabon) were also named, including South African track and field athlete Caster Semenya and Bafana Bafana talisman Percy Tau.

Burna Boy is having the year of his life after his hugely successful album ‘Outside’ and a couple of smashing singles, including On the Low and Killing Dem, that culminated in him winning the award for Best International Act at last week’s BET Awards.

Iwobi, 22, enjoyed a productive season with Premier League club Arsenal, where he found the net in their 4-1 Europa League final loss to London rivals Chelsea.