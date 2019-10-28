Burglar gets caught after stopping to watch couple have sex

It was bad news for a suspected thief as he was caught after he allegedly abandoned his mission to gaze at his unsuspecting victims who were having sex at their apartment in Mercy Estate, Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State.

25-year-old Uchenna Ebube was said to have broken into the couple’s apartment in the estate.

The couple, Idris Olumo and his unnamed wife, caught the suspect in their living room at about 4 am after they had sex.

Ebube, a native of Abia State, who resides at Alaba area of Ojo Local Government, said he gained entrance into the couple’s apartment through the window in order to steal their valuables.

He, however, waited for Idris and his wife to finish their sexual intercourse and sleep off so he could carry out his dastard mission.

Luck, however, ran out on him after Idris rushed to the living room immediately after he finished making love to his wife and caught the suspect.

Ebube was later handed over to the Ipaja Police Division and has since been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court on two-count of burglary and stealing.

Although he pleaded not guilty, the police prosecutor, Kenneth Asibor, urged the court to set a date for hearing, promising the Police would disprove the suspect’s claim of not being guilty.

Magistrate, Mr. T.O Shomade, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, before adjourning the matter to November 13.