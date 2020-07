Ciara has been rocking her baby bump through out her entire pregnancy and today, she added a little something extra.

The expectant made a killer case for baby bump and afro after she shared a stunning picture of herself rocking her gravity defying hairdo.

Clad in a black leather bandeau and black bottoms, Ciara captioned the fierce look “Rooted”.

Here’s to more exquisite pregnancy looks from Ciara and many more after the baby comes.

