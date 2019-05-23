Bulkachuwa Recuses Herself from Presidential Tribunal

Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the court of appeal, has recused herself from the presidential election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Justice Bulkachuwa decided to step down from the five-member panel of the presidential election petitions tribunal after a prolonged sitting on Wednesday.

“I have allowed the ruling on the application urging me to recuse my membership of the tribunal to test the position of the law,” she said.

“Now that the application has been dismissed on account of incompetence, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the panel.

“The remaining four members of the panel would remain while step would be taken to appoint my replacement.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had asked Bulkachuwa to withdraw from the tribunal since she is married a senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party also alleged that her son campaigned vigorously for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the February 23 poll.