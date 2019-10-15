Bulgaria Football Chief resigns over racism row

The president of the Bulgaria Football Union, Borislav Mihaylov, has resigned.

His resignation comes after Bulgaria Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for him to quit on Tuesday after the racist abuse of England players by home fans in Sofia.

The Euro 2020 qualifier, which England won 6-0, was stopped twice because of racist behaviour, which included Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

The BFU said the move “is a consequence of the recent tensions”, adding that the tensions had created “an environment that is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian Football Union”.

It added that “Mihaylov expresses his firm readiness to continue helping in the development of Bulgarian football in every possible way”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bulgaria prime minister “strongly condemned” the fans’ behaviour and called for Mihaylov to resign “immediately”.

“After yesterday’s shameful loss of the Bulgarian National Team and given the bad results of our football, I ordered to end any relationship with BFU, including financial, until the withdrawal of Borislav Mihaylov from the post,” he said.

Before the match, Mihaylov had complained to Uefa about “unjust branding” after the build-up was overshadowed by fears England’s players could be subjected to abuse.

Mihaylov, a former Reading goalkeeper, played at three World Cups for Bulgaria and has been member of Uefa’s executive committee since 2011.