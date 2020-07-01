Bukayo Saka signs new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka has committed himself to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract.

The 18-year-old, a product of the club’s academy, has made a major impact during the current season after making his debut in 2018.

After signing the deal, the Nigerian-born forward tweeted: “London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension.

“I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s stand-out performers this season as they struggle at the wrong end of the table.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club website: “Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player.

“He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Saka has played for England at youth level, but is still eligible to feature for Nigeria.

