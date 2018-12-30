Buhari’s Video Attacking Shagari Trends as President Visits Family

A video in which President Muhammadu Buhari said he did not regret ousting President Shehu Shagari through a military coup has resurfaced just as the president flew to Sokoto State to commiserate with Shagari’s family.

In the video, which was an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV recorded in December 2014, Buhari said he had no regret removing Shagari, adding that a democratic government that is corrupt can be overthrown.

When asked if he was sorry for ousting Shagari’s government, Buhari said, “No. I am not sorry because I mentioned why we did it and we proved our case.”

When reminded of the fact that the coup veered Nigeria off the course of democratic advancement, Buhari said, “So, when you are a democracy, you are entitled to steal the country dry and put our people in a pauperised position and destroying institutions and destroying infrastructure?”

However, when asked if he blames Shagari solely for the corruption, Buhari responded: “Don’t personalise it. I will blame the Second Republic for that.”

President Buhari was never remorseful for overthrowing ex-President Alhaji Shehu Shagari of blessed memory. Here’s an interview with @seunokin where he remained unapologetic for being part of those that truncated the second republic.pic.twitter.com/K98amDD0WI — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) December 29, 2018

Reacting to Shagari’s death on Friday, the President said on his official Twitter handle that he would miss the former President who was a man of integrity.

He wrote, “I mourn the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence. Nigerians held him in the highest esteem even when he was out of office, until his demise, and will forever miss his wise counsels.”

Many on Twitter have wondered why Buhari would topple Shagari’s government and put him on house arrest for nearly two years if the latter was a man of honour as claimed by Buhari in his condolence message.

Also, a second-republic lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed, said Buhari is not qualify to eulogise Shagari after bringing down his government in 1983.

Meanwhile, the president has flown to Sokoto State to commiserate with the family of the late President who was buried on Saturday.