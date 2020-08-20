Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, flown to UK for treatment

Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been flown to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

A presidency source who spoke to Daily Trust confirmed that he travelled for his regular medical check up, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s not an emergency trip, it was planned long ago but was delayed by this pandemic, and you know he has been going to the UK to see his doctors,” the source said, adding that the 80-year-old was flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday.

Daura, an older nephew of the president, is considered to be among the most influential figures in the presidency.

He recently called for zoning of the Presidency in Nigeria to be discarded for competence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But both the ruling APC and opposition PDP rejected his idea, while the presidency said he was speaking only for himself and for not the president.

