Buhari's nephew dies in Daura

Ibrahim Dauda, a nephew to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is dead.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Dauda died on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Buhari was quoted as saying the death had robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings.

“The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,” the President said.

The president prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his deeds.

