Buhari’s Ministerial List: Meet the 7 Women who made it

After months of leaving Nigerians on tenterhooks, President Muhammadu Buhari finally sent the list of his ministerial nominees to the senate on Tuesday., with only seven women among the 43 names.

Just like his first-term of four years, it means that women have only 16 percent of the proposed cabinet – way short of the 30% achieved by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The seven women on the list are: Sadiya Farouk, Sharon Ikeazor, Zainab Ahmed, Gbemisola Saraki, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Pauline Tallen and Mariam Katagun.

Sadiya Farouk

Another graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Sadiya Farouk was a national treasurer of the defunct CPC , and then Interim National Treasurer of the APC from 2013-2014 before her appointment as Member, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

Sharon Ikeazor

Born into the family of Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, SAN, of Obosi, Anambra State, Sharon emerged as an interim national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

So far, her major appointment was as Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Zainab Ahmed

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, A Kaduna indigene, Zainab Ahmed was appointed as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning by Buhari.

She later succeeded erstwhile Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun in September 14, 2018.

Gbemisola Saraki

The younger sister to former Senate President Bukola Saraki is a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and backed APC in Kwara State to end the Saraki dynasty in the state during the general election.

Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University and Commonwealth University, London, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu served as the immediate past APC National woman Leader.

A princess from Lokoja, she is the President of African Political Parties.

Pauline Tallen

A veteran politician, Mrs Tallen served in the cabinet of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. She was then the minister of state for science and technology. In 2007, she was elected deputy governor of Plateau state and later contested governorship election in 2011 but lost to Jonah Jang.

Mariam Katagun

Katagum is Nigeria’s ambassador and permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a role that she has occupied since June 2009. A deputy director at the ministry of education, she occupied the office of the secretary-general of the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO between 2001 and 2009.