Buhari’s Minister appoints daughter as SA

In a rather bizarre situation, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has appointed one of her daughters, Violet Osunde, as a special assistant in her office.

Until her appointment in November, Mrs Osunde was a senior executive assistant with the National Databank Management Department of the National Pension Commission.

Osunde, a 2010 graduate of Business Management and Information Technology from the University of Plymouth, England, also holds a Master’s certificate in Information System Management from Brunel University, London. She joined the National Pension’s Commission in 2016.

The Punch reports that she was notified of her selection by Mrs Tallen through a letter dated November 14, 2019, by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ifeoma Anagbogu, through the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics Department.

“As you are aware of Honourable Minister’s itinerary for the coming week, you are expected to travel with her and accompany her to various sessions, therefore you are directed to formally request for release from your organisation to serve as special assistant to the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,” a part of the letter read.

In response to the letter, Osunde applied for a four-year leave of absence via a letter dated November 15 through the head of the databank management department to the National Pension Commission’s head of human capital management department.

“I wish to inform management that I have been appointed as the special assistant to the honourable minister of women affairs. Consequently, I wish to humbly request to be granted leave of absence for a period of four years effective December 1, 2019, to December 1, 2023, to enable me carry out my duties as required under the ministry of women affairs.

“Accordingly, if approved, to ensure all tasks assigned are completed as expected, I will make certain that all assignments are duly concluded and handed over appropriately before my departure,” the letter read.

Tallen, an ally of First Lady Aisha Buhari, was elected Plateau deputy governor in 2007 on the platform of the then ruling party.

She joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.