Buhari’s media aide says Atiku, PDP used Hushpuppi to rig 2019 elections

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari has linked Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi.

In a statement on social media, Ms Onochie said: “The Dubai Strategy.#Hushpuppi was very prominent in the strategy to change the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the back [email protected] @DinoMelaye, Timi Frank, and so on, were there. In spite of denials, we know them. There’s nothing hidden under the sun”

She maintained that Hushpuppi was part of the strategy of the PDP when some of its members travel to Dubai in 2018 to strategize on how to win the 2019 Presidential election.

Earlier, Sen. Dino Melaye, Hon Yakubu Dogara, and Timi Frank whom she mentioned have all denied having any relationship with Hushpuppi apart from taking pictures which they did with him in Dubai.

Also, Former Vice President Abubakar has warned APC to be mindful of making senseless statements.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai for internet fraud to the tune of several hundred million dollars and has been charged in a US court.

