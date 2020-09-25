Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, weds Naeemah in Katsina

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday got hitched to his fiancée Naeemah in Katsina.

Bashir and Naeemah tied the knot at GRA Juma’at Mosque, Katsina after Jumat prayer.

The short ceremony was witnessed by Basheer Ahmad’s friends and family members.

Shortly afterwards, a delighted Bashir took to Twitter to express gratitude for his special day.

See his post containing a clip of the ceremony below…

