Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, under fire for promising to upturn sentencing of Ese Oruru’s abductor

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, is being dragged online for claiming to be able to influence the judiciary.

In an extraordinary exchange, the gaffe-prone media aide to the president promised a Twitter user that he would intervene to upturn the conviction of a child trafficker and rapist.

This comes after the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, sentenced Yunusa Dahiru (AKA Yellow), to 26 years imprisonment for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru.

Oruru was reportedly abducted by Dahiru in Bayelsa in 2015, taken to Kano State where she was allegedly forcefully married, converted to Islam and impregnated by Dahiru.

In the wake of his conviction, a Twitter user Hammad Yusuf Saleh @al_ansariy had asked Ahmad to intervene in upturning the conviction by the court on the grounds that it was manipulated.

And Ahmad responded by promising to meet the right persons that can intervene in the matter.

This drew the ire of Nigerians on social media who flayed the media aide and his principal for impunity and flagrant abuse of power.

He however beat a retreat after his comments generated angry backlash, claiming he commented on the matter without knowing or understanding the details.

He said, “I commented on the Yunusa Yellow saga earlier without knowing and understanding the details of the case. 

“Eloping or rather kidnapping a minor and forcing her to marry you shouldn’t be taken lightly. A condemnable act!.”

His apology notwithstanding, Nigerians still took the time to call out his foolishness, wondering how he still has a job.

 

