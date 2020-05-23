Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, under fire for promising to upturn sentencing of Ese Oruru’s abductor

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, is being dragged online for claiming to be able to influence the judiciary.

In an extraordinary exchange, the gaffe-prone media aide to the president promised a Twitter user that he would intervene to upturn the conviction of a child trafficker and rapist.

This comes after the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, sentenced Yunusa Dahiru (AKA Yellow), to 26 years imprisonment for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru.

Oruru was reportedly abducted by Dahiru in Bayelsa in 2015, taken to Kano State where she was allegedly forcefully married, converted to Islam and impregnated by Dahiru.

In the wake of his conviction, a Twitter user Hammad Yusuf Saleh @al_ansariy had asked Ahmad to intervene in upturning the conviction by the court on the grounds that it was manipulated.

And Ahmad responded by promising to meet the right persons that can intervene in the matter.

This drew the ire of Nigerians on social media who flayed the media aide and his principal for impunity and flagrant abuse of power.

Ordinary Bashir knows people who can influence the judgment of a court in Nigeria of today?? The NJC supported the removal of CJN Onnoghen and endorsed a lackey who mounted the throne… That's the day Judiciary died! — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) May 23, 2020

So our judiciary can easily be pocketed and a court judgement overturned on the account of a call from PA to Buhari. All in the name of solidarity with a kinsman irrespective of the gravity of the offense committed. Bashir just gave a snippet of how cases are decided in Naija. https://t.co/Vt88gMlQ82 — Ezeonyeoruru (@EgeonuChris) May 23, 2020

Bashir Ahmad you have brought the Presidency & Judiciary into disrepute. If your principal was honorable you'd be fired & prosecuted. If you're honorable you'll resign & face prosecution. Hammad Yusuf Saleh asked you to tamper with justice and you pledged to contact capable hands pic.twitter.com/ZQFoS5eSMy — #Zaddy #PapaBomBoy 💯 (@GSX2) May 23, 2020

On the comment made by Bashir: If Yunusa wins an appeal, Bashir by his tweet is saying he pulled the strings. PERIOD. — Chidi H. Lemchi (@HLemchi) May 23, 2020

Arewa defender.

Bashir is not that smart. pic.twitter.com/Qr9evaSLcW — Tyrant (@Naijatyrant) May 23, 2020

He however beat a retreat after his comments generated angry backlash, claiming he commented on the matter without knowing or understanding the details.

He said, “I commented on the Yunusa Yellow saga earlier without knowing and understanding the details of the case.

“Eloping or rather kidnapping a minor and forcing her to marry you shouldn’t be taken lightly. A condemnable act!.”

I commented on the Yunusa Yellow saga earlier, without knowing and understanding the details of the case. Eloping or rather, kidnapping a minor and forcing her to marry you shouldn’t be taken lightly. A condemnable act! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 22, 2020

His apology notwithstanding, Nigerians still took the time to call out his foolishness, wondering how he still has a job.

Bashir Ahmad attempting to save himself from his own foolishness. pic.twitter.com/oxJ6CpTSyJ — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) May 23, 2020

It's either Bashir has an IQ level equal to the refractive index of water or he thinks Nigerians are stupid. How could You say you made such comment on a case you didn't understand.. If Nigeria was a country, Bashir should have lost his job. pic.twitter.com/qnH5TRvMxW — Many_Faced_god (@Many_Faced_God1) May 23, 2020

Bashir, you choosing to reply in vernacular to a tweet that was sent to you in English was tactical. You wanted to be smart & cover your folly. But you are not that smart. You clearly exhibited limited thinking. Your thought process was basic. Using language to keep your fan base pic.twitter.com/ZfjMAzwGPO — #Zaddy #PapaBomBoy 💯 (@GSX2) May 23, 2020

#RT @Amaka_Ekwo: Bashir, why do you dabble into issues that you don't understand? A: Are you idiotic? B: Are you egoistic? C: Are you suffering from quotaism problem? @Imamofpeace https://t.co/kK4kweFSMD — Emeka Chuks (@Omambala_Chuks) May 23, 2020

Let's assume it was actually a mistake like he said, but resorting to the use of his native language as a response even when it was addressed in English language is a pointer that his damage control is contradictory.#Bashir pic.twitter.com/HbPWN9qq2S — Emedosi Ndubuisi (@EmedosiN) May 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

