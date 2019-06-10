Buhari’s Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad, to get Married at 29

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhaamdu Buhari on new media, turns 28 years old today, and reveals that he is getting hitched at 29.

Ahmad via his Twitter handle announced that his 29th birthday will be celebrated with his wife.

The social media pundit also posted some birthday shots while adding that people always argue that he is not as young as he claims.

“TWENTY EIGHT (28) 🎂

Yay! It’s my birthday once again. My journey so far in life has been wonderful, amazing and interesting. I want to thank Almighty Allah for that. For all uncountable and unimaginable blessings, ALHAMDULILLAH! Happy birthday to me.

“Every year I celebrate my birthday, these are always part of it. The “you’re older than your age” and “you should get married” the latter is within my power, so in sha Allah I’m celebrating my 29th with my wife.

“And if I could buy more years, today would’ve been my 40th birthday,” Ahmad tweeted.