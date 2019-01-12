Buhari’s Campaign Shuts Down Bauchi [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari began his re-election campaign in Bauchi state, north-east Nigeria and received by massive turnout of supporters.

The president has always commanded massive support in Bauchi and it was evident again Saturday as thousands stormed the Tafawa Balewa Stadium for the rally.

Buhari’s campaign in Bauchi occurred same time as his main challenger in next month’s poll, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took his campaign trail to nearby Jos, the Plateau State capital.

See some pictures from the event below: