Buhari’s aide says #EndSARS campaign fuelled by Internet fraudsters

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has alleged that the protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, is being driven by internet fraudsters.

Onochie’s comment comes in sharp contrast to those of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who lambasted the police unit for repeated extrajudicial killings.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that while there were a few bad eggs in the police, the protests against SARS were orchestrated by Internet fraudsters.

She tweeted, “I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with the public the same way we have unprofessionalism in the army, mainstream police, customs, civil service, public service, traders, doctors, lawyers, journalists, teachers, pastors etc.

“But what is going on now is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens. This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. That is not what patriotism is about. No sentiments.”

