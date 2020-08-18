Buhari’s aide endorses Burna Boy’s ‘protest’ song

The aide, new media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has openly endorsed the latest song by Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

In the song titled “Wetin Dey Sup” released last week in his fifth studio work, Twice as Tall, the lyrics is full of jibes against the government.

This however hasn’t stopped the Person Assistant to the President on new media, Bashir Ahmad to endorse the song.

Taking to his verifies Twitter handle, basher Tweeted:

“He has done it again @burnaboy my guy.#AfricanGiant now #TwiceAsTall.”

A few hours later, the Grammy-nominee responded with a retweet:

“Please help us play that ‘Wetin Dey Sup’ track for Buhari tomorrow morning. Thank you @Bashir Ahmad.”

We still don’t know if Ahmad delivered the message to the President.

