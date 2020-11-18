Buhari’s aide debunks claim Boko Haram ‘shot down helicopter’

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari’s aide debunks claim Boko Haram ‘shot down helicopter’

Presidential aide on media, Bashir Ahmad, has said that the report that Boko Haram terrorists shot down a helicopter in Borno State is ‘fake news’.

The report carried in some Nigerian news sites had said that five persons died in the attack which took place at Banki, a town located in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Reacting to the report, Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

“Daily Trust, one of the national newspapers broke a news earlier that Boko Haram shot down a helicopter in Borno, and the story turned out to be yet another FAKE NEWS. Our media outlets have a great role to play in defeating terrorisms in any country, Nigeria included.”

,

Related Posts

Gunmen kidnap 12 police officers in Borno

November 17, 2020

Just In: Traditional ruler shot dead in Kaduna

November 17, 2020

Labour saves face, rejects fuel price hike

November 17, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply