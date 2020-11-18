Buhari’s aide debunks claim Boko Haram ‘shot down helicopter’

Presidential aide on media, Bashir Ahmad, has said that the report that Boko Haram terrorists shot down a helicopter in Borno State is ‘fake news’.

The report carried in some Nigerian news sites had said that five persons died in the attack which took place at Banki, a town located in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Reacting to the report, Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

“Daily Trust, one of the national newspapers broke a news earlier that Boko Haram shot down a helicopter in Borno, and the story turned out to be yet another FAKE NEWS. Our media outlets have a great role to play in defeating terrorisms in any country, Nigeria included.”

