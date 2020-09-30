Buhari writes Senate over confirmation of 8 Justices for Supreme Court, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday wrote the Senate over the confirmation of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The request which was contained in a letter dated August, 31, was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request for the confirmation of the eight Justices to the Supreme Court was carried out in line with the provisions of section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the advice of the National Judicial Council.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council.

“I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted Eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.”

They are: Justices Lawal Garba, North West, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West;Addu Aboki, North West, I. M. M. Saulawa, North West, Adamu Jauro, North East,Samuel C. Oseji, South South, Tijjani Abubakar, North East, and Emmanuel A. Agim,South South.

In another request to the Senate dated September 14, Buhari requested the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman, and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The letter reads:

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),

“I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of 12 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The appointees are: Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

In a third request, President Buhari sought the confirmation of Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusuf Yunusa as Non-Career Ambassador-Designates.

