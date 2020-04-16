Buhari writes Boris Johnson, celebrates recovery from COVID-19

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has congratulated British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, following his recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19.)

Mr Johnson was announced to have tested positive for the virus on March 27 and admitted to hospital on April 6.

On April 7, the ailing PM was moved to the intensive care unit for three days after his condition deteriorated.

He was however announced to have been discharged on Sunday as he recovered from the dreaded disease.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, said Buhari sent a congratulatory letter to Johnson dated April 14, 2020.

According to the spokesman, Buhari said he received “With great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19.”

The President, who expressed delight at Johnson’s recovery on behalf of his family and the government and people of Nigeria, said:

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS (National Health Service) who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by COVID-19.”

The Nigerian leader also wished the UK prime minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days.”