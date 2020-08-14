Buhari ‘working to reverse US Visa ban on Nigeria’

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria is working to reverse the United States suspension of the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders.

He made the declaration on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving the report of the committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonization chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

President Buhari expressed delight that two out of the six areas of concern raised by the United States had been fully addressed by Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader commended the committee for its patriotic diligence in carrying out the assignment, and assured of the timely implementation of the committee’s recommendations after due consideration.

“I also note the progress made by Nigeria towards the removal of the visa restrictions as two out of the six areas of concern raised by the United States had been fully addressed, two are substantially satisfied while some progress is being made on the remaining two.

“I am delighted that this progress, especially the uploading of Lost and Stolen Passport and Travel Documents has been acknowledged by the United States Government,” the President said.

