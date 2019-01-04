‘Buhari Will End this Democratic Dispensation’ – Nigerians React to Amina Zakari’s Appointment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced Amina Zakari as head of the collation centre committee for the general election.

This has sparked outrage among Nigerians and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who argue that she’s a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari and as such unsuitable for the position.

The PDP said “There is no way Amina Zakari will not allocate votes to her blood relation, President Buhari” with her as head of the committee.”

INEC denies the claims that by heading the committee, Zakari will be involved in the collation of results, saying “The chairman of INEC by virtue of the electoral act is the returning officer of the country for the presidential election. It is he who decides the validity of votes and any issues in the election.”

But Nigerians have since taken to social media to lambast the present administration for its insensitivity in the appointment and potential threat to the country’s democracy.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter

It is now quite obvious that the @inecnigeria Chairman is making decisions that cannot at all be INDEPENDENT. How in the world can@inecnigeria Amina Zakari – niece of @MBuhari – as its Head of Collation Center? Are the INEC Chairman &President ready for the grave consequence? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 3, 2019

Do you remember that notorious election rigger Amina Zakari who's known for rigging elections in favour of @MBuhari & @APCNigeria? She has just been placed in charge of February presidential election by INEC. She is Buhari's niece, inlaw to Aisha One family is running Nigeria pic.twitter.com/BXomM8l1Sf — Ayo Adeyemi🇳🇬 (@deyemiayo) January 4, 2019

Buhari and his nepotistic minions can't even try to pretend like they are trying to conduct free and fair elections. The whole world knows his niece Amina Zakari is the master manipulator of election results for APC. We MUST call for a total disbandment of INEC — Sola Atikulated Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) January 4, 2019

Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President's children as INEC Chairman? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 3, 2019

If @inecnigeria have the mind to appoint Amina Zakari @MBuhari niece as the result collection officer, if it is good, it is then pertinent for @bukolasaraki to override Buhari on the electoral bill he has refused to sign into law. We must save Nigeria else our children will cry. — Charles Ingreen (@AkaliCharles3) January 3, 2019

INEC has appointed Buhari's sister Amina Zakari as the head of the newly constituted national collation committee. I'm sure INEC is set to conduct a free & fair election — Remi (@Ceorhemz) January 3, 2019

INEC announces Amina Zakari, Buhari's niece Head of Collation Center for election😂😂😂😂 This country is a JOKE!

This government is a FRAUD! pic.twitter.com/PWQPL7Emun — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) January 3, 2019

I alerted the nation on Buhari's determination to replay Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo script in 2019. Hope INEC's appointment of his blood relation & a serial mandate usurper Mrs.Amina Zakari has laid to rest all doubts on my prediction. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) January 3, 2019

Noticed how @MBuhari is not campaigning? It's bcos thier rigging plans are solid and today they unveiled one of them by making his niece,Amina Zakari the head of Collation Committee in 2019 Presidential elections. @inecnigeria is not even hiding their rigging strategy anymore 😱 — Benny Umoren (@BennyUmoren) January 3, 2019

Amina Zakari and Incident Form re-introduced the same day into INEC. Mahmoud Yakubu is just a more educated Ibrahim Idris. — ChiDòzié (@SoftDozie) January 3, 2019