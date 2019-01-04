‘Buhari Will End this Democratic Dispensation’ – Nigerians React to Amina Zakari’s Appointment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced Amina Zakari as head of the collation centre committee for the general election.

This has sparked outrage among Nigerians and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who argue that she’s a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari and as such unsuitable for the position.

The PDP said “There is no way Amina Zakari will not allocate votes to her blood relation, President Buhari” with her as head of the committee.”

INEC denies the claims that by heading the committee, Zakari will be involved in the collation of results, saying “The chairman of INEC by virtue of the electoral act is the returning officer of the country for the presidential election. It is he who decides the validity of votes and any issues in the election.”

But Nigerians have since taken to social media to lambast the present administration for its insensitivity in the appointment and potential threat to the country’s democracy.

