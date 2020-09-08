Buhari warns ECOWAS leaders against elongating tenures

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday called on leaders of West African countries to stop elongating the tenures.

This comes as leaders of two West African countries – Guinea and Ivory Coast – are currently seeking third terms in office after constitution amendments.

According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader made the call in Niamey, Niger Republic on Monday during the Fifty-Seventh Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Both the Guinean and Ivorian elections are scheduled to hold in October, and Buhari said “As leaders of our individual Member-States of ECOWAS, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.

“Related to this call for restraint is the need to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. This must be the bedrock for democracy to be sustained in our sub-region, just as the need for adherence to the rule of law,” the President added.

Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo was elected ECOWAS chairman during the summit.

