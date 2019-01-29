‘Buhari Wants to be Head of 3 Arms of Government’ – Secondus

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of plotting to be head of all three arms of government.

Speaking during a PDP rally in Akwa Ibom state on Monday, Secondus said Buhari’s ambition is “to be the chief justice, senate president and the speaker of the house of representatives.”

He said this in reaction to the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Buhari suspended the CJN over his alleged false assets declaration trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), a move that has been condemned by many Nigerians.

The PDP national chairman said the country is distressed and going through difficult times under Buhari’s watch.

“The President wants to be everything, so that he can jail whoever he wants, if he fails to reverse the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, something will happen, God will reverse it,” he said.

“The situation in the country at the moment is precarious and the World is aware that All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Buhari want to destroy the country but we can no longer keep quiet.”

The PDP resumed its campaign on Monday, after halting it for 72 hours to protest Onnoghen’s suspension.