Buhari Vows to Deal with ‘Evil’ Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will deal severely with “evil Nigerians” inciting violence for political ends.

The president stated this during a meeting with south-west traditional leaders at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Wednesday, outlining some of the steps his administration is taking to address the security challenges.

He said the police will be equipped with advanced technology, adding that closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be installed on highways and other strategic locations so that “activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed.”

“We are expediting the commencement of our community policing initiative, and revamping police intelligence-gathering capacity,” Buhari said.

“Our community policing reform means we will be boosting the numbers of security personnel — and very importantly recruiting police officers from their local government areas (LGAs), and stationing them there.

“I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for States requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.

“Working with the State governments, we will equip the police force with advanced technology and equipment to facilitate their work.

“We will continue to bring in our military when needed to complement the work of the police, including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of Nigerian Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that we will enforce the law, prosecute lawbreakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquillity for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live. This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office.

“On our part, as the Federal Government, we are ready to deal decisively with anyone that is fomenting this spate of criminal activities by every means necessary. We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends.”