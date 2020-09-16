The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has unveiled the logo to mark the upcoming 60th anniversary of the country.

The ceremony was held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja with vice-president Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Together’ stressing on the need for unity among the various ethnic groups at this critical time of widespread disillusionment.

See photos below:

This year’s Independence Day celebration comes amid the backdrop of heightened separatist pressures occasioned by growing insecurity and alleged nepotism by the Buhari administration.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo recently raised the alarm that the country was on the brink of becoming a failed state, a position supported by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in a widely circulated opinion piece Tuesday.

