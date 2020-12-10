Buhari under moral, legal obligation to honour NASS – Falana

Senior lawyer and rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the invitation of the national assembly.

This comes after the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Wednesday argued that the national assembly has no constitutional powers to summon the president following the invite by the House of Reps.

Reacting to the development, Falana countered the argument of the attorney-general of the federation, saying the president should not allow himself to be embarrassed by turning down the invitation.

Falana added that the national assembly has the power to summon him.

“On his own part, the honourable attorney-general of the federation has questioned the constitutional power of the national assembly to invite the President on the grounds that as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces he cannot be compelled to disclose operational details of the defence of the country,” he said.

“With respect, the president is under a moral and legal obligation to honour the invitation.

“Having accepted the invitation the president should not allow himself to be embarrassed by turning round to turn down the invitation.

“By the combined effect of sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution the National Assembly is empowered to summon any public officer including the President in the course of conducting investigation into any matter with respect to which it has power to make laws and the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department charged, or intended to be charged, with the duty of or responsibility for executing or administering laws enacted by the national assembly.

“It is pertinent to note that the powers conferred on the national assembly under the provisions of this section are exercisable only for the purpose of enabling it to make laws with respect to any matter within its legislative competence and to correct any defects in existing laws; and expose corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of funds appropriated by it.”

He said apart from addressing the joint session of the national assembly during the presentation of the annual budget, the national assembly has the power to summon the president to address the members on “jumbo loans” being incurred by the federal government.

